Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,072 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.21.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $233.18 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.