Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,063 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $87.42 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

