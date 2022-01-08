Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,651 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $153.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.65 and a 200 day moving average of $139.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

