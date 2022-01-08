Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,626. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 82,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

