T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $165.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.73.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $109.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average is $129.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after acquiring an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after acquiring an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.