T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 294.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,091 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $75,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.43.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $190.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.09 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.85.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

