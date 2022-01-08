Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $92,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM opened at $128.47 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $666.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.