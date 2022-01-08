Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

TYOYY stock opened at $231.00 on Friday. Taiyo Yuden has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $283.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.13.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.