Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
TYOYY stock opened at $231.00 on Friday. Taiyo Yuden has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $283.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.13.
Taiyo Yuden Company Profile
