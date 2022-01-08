Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 362,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,728,604 shares.The stock last traded at $13.67 and had previously closed at $13.54.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
