Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 362,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,728,604 shares.The stock last traded at $13.67 and had previously closed at $13.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

