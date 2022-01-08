Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $10.76

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $11.19. Talos Energy shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 10,091 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $894.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.99.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 59,965 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 52,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

