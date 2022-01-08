Tapmydata Price Tops $0.0748 on Top Exchanges (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00335178 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009075 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000897 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00020480 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

