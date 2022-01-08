TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Ball worth $79,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ball by 24.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Ball by 18.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

