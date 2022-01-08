TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 86,959 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 717,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,959 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $85,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.43.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

