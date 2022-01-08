TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $193,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.