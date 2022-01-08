TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 36,417 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,310,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $99,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 841,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,566,000 after acquiring an additional 245,675 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 140,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of CL opened at $84.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

