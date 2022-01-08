TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,100 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 549,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TD stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. TD has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 202,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of TD at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TD Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading.

