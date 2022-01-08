TD Securities Boosts Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$45.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE DRM opened at C$38.12 on Wednesday. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of C$20.36 and a 52 week high of C$39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -680.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.08.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -482.14%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

