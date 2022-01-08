TD Securities Boosts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$54.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC downgraded Interfor from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

TSE:IFP opened at C$39.58 on Wednesday. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$21.53 and a twelve month high of C$41.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interfor will post 5.9800004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at C$361,547.34.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

