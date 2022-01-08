Tdam USA Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

