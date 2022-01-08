Tdam USA Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

