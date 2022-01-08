Tdam USA Inc. Has $9.08 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.37.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

