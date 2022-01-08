Tdam USA Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3,988.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 87,195 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Paychex stock opened at $128.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

