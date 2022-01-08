Tdam USA Inc. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Tdam USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group grew its position in Home Depot by 10.7% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 1,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $405.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.05. The stock has a market cap of $423.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

