Tdam USA Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.8% of Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $332.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

