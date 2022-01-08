Tdam USA Inc. Sells 1,425 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $80.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

