Tdam USA Inc. Trims Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

NYSE PKI opened at $181.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.50. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

