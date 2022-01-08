TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,743,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238,504 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $28,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 2.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

