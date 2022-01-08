Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

TGEN opened at $1.26 on Friday. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $31.31 million, a P/E ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 million.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

