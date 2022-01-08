TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Shares of TELA stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $178.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The business had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $63,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,321 shares of company stock worth $586,821 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in TELA Bio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in TELA Bio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELA Bio (TELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.