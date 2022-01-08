Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.50 Million

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to report $543.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.86 million and the lowest is $540.30 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $383.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.24.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.41. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.