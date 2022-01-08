Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.50 Million

Brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to report $543.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.86 million and the lowest is $540.30 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $383.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.24.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.41. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

