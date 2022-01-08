Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $209,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Medtronic by 86.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

MDT opened at $104.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $141.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

