Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $90.00 at Truist

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Truist from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 682,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after buying an additional 450,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

