Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.32. 14,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 16,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

