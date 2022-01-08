Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.04) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.45) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.15) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.18) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 315.75 ($4.25).

TSCO stock opened at GBX 289.05 ($3.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 282.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.28).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

