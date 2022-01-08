Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,812 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $70,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,759 shares of company stock worth $123,269,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $229.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a PE ratio of 126.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

