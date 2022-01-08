Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $950.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a sell rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $889.87.

Tesla stock opened at $1,026.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,074.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $854.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.35, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 45.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

