Texas Community Bancshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:TCBS) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 11th

Texas Community Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:TCBS) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 11th. Texas Community Bancshares had issued 3,207,759 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $32,077,590 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

TCBS stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

