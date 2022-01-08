Tharisa (LON:THS) PT Lowered to GBX 180

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON:THS opened at GBX 123 ($1.66) on Thursday. Tharisa has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 156 ($2.10). The stock has a market cap of £333.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

