The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Allstate worth $18,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.79.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $125.95 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

