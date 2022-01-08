The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Boeing worth $70,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

