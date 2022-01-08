The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 3.1% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $90.67 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 25,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

