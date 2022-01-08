The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ:GT opened at $21.90 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639,892 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,671,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.