The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $81,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $405.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $423.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

