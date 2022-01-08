The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 47,016 shares.The stock last traded at $27.42 and had previously closed at $27.76.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

