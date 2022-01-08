The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $267.66

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.66 ($3.61) and traded as low as GBX 266.50 ($3.59). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 267 ($3.60), with a volume of 456,117 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

In other news, insider Damien Maltarp purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,787.36).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

