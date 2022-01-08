The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $551.90

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 551.90 ($7.44) and traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.68). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 569 ($7.67), with a volume of 106,340 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £726.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 551.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 535.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

