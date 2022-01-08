The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Short Interest Update

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TMAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Music Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 13.3% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Music Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Music Acquisition by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

