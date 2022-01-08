The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,928,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $377,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 287.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 72,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 425,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,355,000 after purchasing an additional 118,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.25.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $223.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.32. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $224.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

