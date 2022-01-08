The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $223.73 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $224.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.25.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

