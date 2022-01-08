The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells $66,905.85 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Cummiskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00.

SO opened at $68.64 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

